Leitrim deaths - April 19, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen (Kathy) Bohan (nee Woods) Lobbyeslin, Gorvagh, Ck-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim Wednesday 18th April peacefully at Lisdarn Nursing Home Cavan. Remains reposing at her home today, Thursday from 4pm to 11pm and on Friday from 1pm to 5pm, family time thereafter. Removal to St Patrick's Church Mohill arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Anne Jane Corby (née Donegan) Druminchingore, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bernard and her son-in-law Seamus McTigue. Sadly missed by her daughters Geraldine Maxwell and Eileen McTigue, sons Brian and Padraic, daughters-in-law Margaret and Marie son-in-law Tony Maxwell, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her residence this (Thursday) morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea (Drumreilly) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.