Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 20, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen (Kathy) BOHAN (née Woods), Lobbyeslin, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Kathleen (Kathy) Bohan (nee Woods) Lobbyeslin, Gorvagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim Wednesday 18th April peacefully at Lisdarn Nursing Home Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Matty. Sadly missed by her loving son Terry, daughter Maisie Mc Nabola, daughter in law, son in law, sister, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at her home today, Friday from 1pm to 5pm, family time thereafter. Removal to St Patricks Church Mohill arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Christopher (Christy) G. Clyne, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare / Mohill, Co Leitrim



Christopher (Christy) G. Clyne, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and formerly of St. Anthony's, Boeshill, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Passed away peacefully on April 18th 2018 at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving daughter Christine, Son-in-law Joey and Grandaughter Emma. Predeceased by his loving wife Bernadette and Son Kevin. Sadly missed by the staff and residents of Curragh Lawns Nursing Home, Nieces and Nephew, extended family and friends. Removal this morning arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital with donation box in House and Church.

May they all rest in peace.