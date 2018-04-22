Leitrim deaths - Sunday, April 22, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Keaney, (née McDermot), Toothfield, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Keaney (née McDermot) of Toothfield, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim; Peacefully at her residence. Pre-deceased by her herband John. Mother of Gerard, Julia, Sean & Hubert. Sadly missed by her brother Patrick, sisters Annie and Celia; daughters-in-law Patricia, Gretta, Christina and son-in-law Gary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Sunday from 2pm until 5pm; Removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton this, Sunday, evening arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only please; Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Department of Sligo University Hospital C/O of any family member or funeral director.

Lottie (Charlotte) McCarron, The Cresent, Boyle, Roscommon / Dublin



McCARRON (The Cresent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) April 21, 2018 (peacefully) in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Lottie (Charlotte), predeceased by her beloved mother and father Bernard and Kathleen, sister Esther and brother Paddy. Very sadly missed by her best friend and sister Bernie Layden, brother Bill, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and the wonderful caring staff of Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray. Reposing on Tuesday at the home of her niece Angela (Dublin) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal Wednesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Assylin Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph (PJ) Murray, 67 The Willows, Raheen, Athenry, Galway / Drumsna, Leitrim



Patrick Joseph (PJ) Murray, 67 The Willows, Athenry, Co Galway and formerly Quay Street, Drumsna, Co Leitrim. (Peacefully) in University Hospital, Galway, surrounded by his family and the Brothers of Charity staff (Athenry) who loved and cared for him so deeply. Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret Murray, his sister Peggy Cormican, his nephews Brian Cormican and Ronan McGarry and his brother-in-law Liam McCarthy. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, Chrissie McCarthy (Fermoy), Seamus Murray (Drumsna), Patsy Murray (Fermoy) and Angela McGarry (Bornacoola), his sister-in–law Christina Murray, brother-in-law Thomas McGarry, nieces, nephews, cousins, housemates, the staff of the Brothers of Charity Skylark Services, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing today, Sunday 22nd at St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday, April 23rd, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery.

Eugene Glancy, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Eugene Glancy, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Cloonfad Beg and Hanwell, London. Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Dermot and his brother John. Sadly missed by his sisters Marie and Bridgie, brothers-in-law Dominic and Dermot, nieces Claire, Tracy and Linda, nephew John, cousin Majella, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass at 2pm today, 22nd April, in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion. Burial immediately afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.