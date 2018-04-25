Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, April 25, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael (Micky) Cronogue, Viewmount, Dublin Rd, Longford Town, Longford

Formerly of Granard, Co. Longford. Predeacesed by his brothers Matt, Jimmy and Johnny, sisters Julia and Maureen, nieces Noreen and Jane. Peacefully in Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Micky will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jean and Karen, sons Paul, John and David, grandchildren Adam, Brandon and Sofia, (sisters Bella and Kathleen, brother Tommy,Granard), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Battery Rd, Longford, on Wednesday from 7pm until 9pm. Funeral prayers also in the Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 11am followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House Private Please, Family Only.

Lottie (Charlotte) McCarron, The Crescent, Boyle, Roscommon / Dublin

McCARRON (The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) April 21, 2018 (peacefully) in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Lottie (Charlotte), predeceased by her beloved mother and father Bernard and Kathleen, sister Esther and brother Paddy. Very sadly missed by her best friend and sister Bernie Layden, brother Bill, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and the wonderful caring staff of Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray. Removal Wednesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Assylin Cemetery.

Denis Walsh Boden Park, Dublin 16, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

WALSH, Denis, 23rd April, 2018, Boden Park, D.16, formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Moyglare Nursing Home, Co. Kildare. Beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Leavy). Denis will be forever loved and sadly missed by his sister Nuala (O'Carroll), cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Kilmashogue Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village 01 4907601.

Frank Murray Druminchin, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Ballinamore Nursing Unit. Eldest son of the late Dan and Bridget Murray. Sadly missed by his brothers Donal (Charlestown), Tom (New York) sisters Anna B McCabe (Longford), Ellen and Margaret (New York), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing tomorrow Wednesday at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick on Shannon from 5 to 6. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ballinamore Nursing Unit Patient Comfort Fund c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary T Quinn, formerly of Monendugue and 40 Daly Park, Belleek, Fermanagh

Mary T Quinn formerly of Monendugue and 40 Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, in her 99th year. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am in Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Tillery P.N.H c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director or any family member. Family time on Wednesday morning.

May they Rest In Peace.