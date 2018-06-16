Leitrim deaths - Saturday, June 16, 2018

The following death has taken place:

Mona Cafferty (née Bohan), Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mona Cafferty (nee Bohan) Drumlowan Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Ballinamore Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her infant daughter Nuala, her brothers John Charlie and Frank and her sister Phyllis. Sadly missed by her loving husband Packie Joe, daughters Maura (Gilbane, Monaghan), Monica (Quinn, Mullingar) and Patricia (O'Dowd, Elphin), son Aidan, sons-in-law Bernard, James and Richard, daughter-in-law Evelyn, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Aidan's home at Drumlowan on Saturday from 2- 9pm, family time thereafter. Removal on Sunday morning to St.Patrick's Church, Mohill, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only, donations If desired to Ballinamore Nursing Unit.

John Paul White, Cashel Road, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Jonh Paul White, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Tallaght and Athy R.I.P. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lorraine and childern Thamzen and Rebecca, his mother Mary, brothers and sisters, mother-in-law Charlotte and extended family and friends.

House private on Saturday for family please. Remains leaving his residence on Sunday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher for 11.30 am Requiem Mass. Thereafter to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 3pm. Family flowers only.

Philomena (Phil) MacMahon, Firhouse, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal



MacMahon, Aileen Philomena (Phil), (Firhouse and late of C.I.E. and Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal), 15 June 2018, peacefully at home. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Geraldine, Eithne, Emer and Joan, brothers Malachy and Lauri, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her sister Patricia and her brothers Fergus and Brian. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght today Saturday June 16 from 3 -5 pm. Removal on Monday morning (18 June) to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse arriving for a Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium (Committal Service at 12 noon in the Garden Chapel). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Lukes. House Private.

Dolores Blake (née Nee), Kiemar, Bundoran Rd., Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Dolores Blake, Kiemar, Bundoran Rd., Ballyshannon formerly Nee, Main St. Letterkenny, predeceased by her loving husband Johnnie. Deeply regretted by her daughter Maree and son Kieran, daughter-in-law Nellie, granddaughter Eleanor, grandson Garrett, their spouses Stephen and Orla, great-grandchildren Hannah, Jack, Eoghan, James and Amber, nieces and nephews Declan, Maria, Patricia, Martin, Ursula and Kevin, nephew-in-law Paschal, their spouses and families, neighbours and friends.

Funeral on Saturday, 16th June, going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by cremation at 4pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Medical 7 Ward, Sligo University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Kathleen Brady Smith, Derrylea, Scotstown, Monaghan / Belcoo, Fermanagh



Kathleen Brady Smith, Derrylea, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan & formerly Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh. Wednesday, 13th June 2018, at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Derry. surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Barry, sisters, brother and extended family. Reposing at her residence. Remains leaving her residence this morning Saturday June 16 to arrive at St. Tierney's Church, Roslea for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Harkin, Cartron, Granard, Longford



Suddenly at Cavan General Hospital in his 87th Year. Sadly missed by his Loving wife Maura, sons Michael, Thomas, JP and Brian, daughters Maureen, Marguerite, Paula and Breda, sons and daughters-in-law Anthony, Paddy, Patrick, Catherine, Eilish and Kim, sister Bridgee Smith in U.K., all his grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home today, Saturday from 12 noon to 4pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Granard to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards to Granardkille Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o Frank Kilbride Funeral Director or any family member.

Patrick(Pakie) Carty, Knockroe, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his devoted wife Patsy and family. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his wife Patsy, daughters Mary (Sligo) and Ann (Strokestown), sons Michael (Knockarushe) and Joe (Knockroe), sister Nora, daughters-in-law Pauline and Fionnuala, son-in law Ollie, grandchildren Megan, Sean, Sarah, Jane and Niamh, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends.

Reposing at his home today, Saturday, from 6pm until 9pm and tomorrow, Sunday, from 3pm until 6pm, family time thereafter until removal on Sunday evening to arrive at St Michael's church, Croghan, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Eastersnow Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.