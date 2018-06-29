Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, June 29, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Pat Murtagh, St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Pat Murtagh, St.Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. Thursday 28th June 2018 (peacefully) at Lough Erril, Nursing Home, Mohill. Pre-deceased by his wife Tess and grandson Shane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Sean and Jim, daughters Mary Glancy, Teresa Branagan (Castleknock Dublin), Carmel Kelly (Strokestown) and Ann Warnock, sons-in-law Pat, Seamus, Hughie and Donal, daughters-in-law Frances and Heather, grandchildren Emma, Darragh, Sean, Laura, Oisín,Brian, Niamh, Conor, Aoife, Liam, Michael, Tadhg, Tess, Shauna, Luke and Katie, great grandchildren Nicole and Ciara, sister Bridgie Murtagh (Legga, Moyne), sister-in-law Anna Mae Murtagh (Dublin), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Friday, from 3 o'clock until 9 o'clock with removal on Saturday evening to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 4 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland. House private on Saturday please.

Noel Mattimoe, Childers Heights, Ballina, Mayo / Boyle, Co Roscommon

And late of Main St, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Suddenly at his residence. Noel beloved husband of Marion and dear father of John, Cathal, Emer, Barry & Brian. Sadly missed by his wife, sons and daughter, brother Paddy, sister Marian, daughter-in-law Stacy & Charlene, grandchildren Sky, Summer, Autumn and Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday from 3pm until 7pm with removal to St. Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina arriving at 8.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Leigue cemetery, Ballina. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Croí.

Maureen Kellegher (née Cox), Currin, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Maureen Kellegher (nee Cox) Currin, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. June 27th 2018 at Cavan general hospital. Wife of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Maura, sons Joseph, Eamon, Peter, Liam & Barry, brother Eamon, son-in-law, daughters-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, realitives & friends. Funeral mass on Friday at 11 o'clock St. Patrick's church, Kilnavart. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.