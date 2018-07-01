Leitrim deaths - Sunday, July 1, 2018

The following deaths have been reported in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Adrian O'Donnell, Laughta, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal of remains on Monday afternoon to arrive at St. Aidan's Church for 3pm funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Community Palliative Team at Sligo University Hospital. One way traffic system in operation during wake.

Patrick (Paddy) Duignan, Duignan, Boeshill, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Patrick (Paddy) Duignan, Boeshill, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Died Friday, 29th June 2018, peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by his wife Anne and brother Jim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters Fiona and Martina, granddaughter Lauren, brother PJ, sister Una, brother-in-law Francis, sister-in-law Bella, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Sunday at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Mohill burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery. House private please.

Thomas Faughnan, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim



Thomas Faughnan , Dromard, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, June 29th 2018 in his 90th year, peacefully after a short illness, in the loving care of the Staff of Costello’s Nursing Home Ballyleague. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Lil) his daughters Anne & Marie his sons Brian, Gerard & Paul, his grandchildren Sarah, Sophia, Emma & Isabel, and his sister Sarah Beirne Drumsna. Sadly missed by his daughter in law Siobhan, sons in law Brendan & Joe and his nieces Marian, Teresa & Ann also sisters in law, brother in law and all his other family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Rooskey, today, Sunday evening 1st July from 4pm until 5.30pm with removal to arrive in St. Josephs Church Cloonturk at 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 2nd July at 11am, with Burial immediately afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery Bornacoola.

Bee Watters, No. 3, Tullan Strand Rd., Bundoran, Donegal / Tullaghan, Leitrim



At the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Formerly of the Drowes Bar, Bundrowes, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. House Strictly Private Please. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan on Monday (2/7/18) morning for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for the purchase of medical equipment for the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Brigid Anne McGloin, Maughamore, Glenade, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at her late residence today, Sunday, from 2pm until 10pm and on Monday from 2pm until 6pm. Removal of remains on Monday to arrive at St. Micheal's Church, Glenade, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Sligo University Hospital care of family members.

May they all Rest in Peace.