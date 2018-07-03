Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 3, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Colm Costello, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan



Colm Costello, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim and formerly Centra, Killashandra, Co. Cavan. Monday 2nd July 2018 (after a long illness bravely borne) surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of the staff at Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother Mark and grandad Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Paul and Mary, brother Liam, sister Emma, grandad Eddie, granny Carmel and granny Teresa, extended Costello and Dolan families, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues at (Supervalu, Carrick-on-Shannon), fellow members of the C.P.B.S and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday evening from 7 o'clock until 10 o'clock and on Wednesday from 3 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Removal on Thursday arriving St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin (N41 HRQ4) for Mass of Christian Burial at 1 o'clock with funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to John Keogh St. Vincent's Foundation, Elm Park, Dublin 4. One way traffic system in operation via Ballinamore / Carrick-on-Shannon Road. House strictly private on Thursday please.

Carmel Beirne (née Kelly), Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Leitrim



Carmel Beirne (nee Kelly), Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim. July 2nd 2018 (suddenly) at her home, beloved wife of the late Jimmy Joe and dear mother of Mary McCartin (Limerick), James (Tullamore), Margaret and Suzanne O’Beirne (Mohill), deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Pat Hopkins (U,K,) sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in Repose at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Wednesday from 5.30pm until 7pm, with removal to St Michael’s Church Bornacoola to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to S.V.D.P. Donation box in Church

Loretta Kelly (née Murren) Tully, Dromahair, Co Leitrim / Sligo Town, Co Sligo

Late of Garavogue Villas, Sligo, July 1, 2018 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Dearly loved wife of Philip and mother of Steven and Melissa. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am today, Tuesday July 3rd at St. Anne’s Church, Sligo. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery..

Brigid Anne McGloin, Maughamore, Glenade, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at her late residence today. Funeral Mass today Tuesday at 11am at St. Micheal's Church, Glenade,with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Sligo University Hospital care of family members.

May they all Rest in Peace.