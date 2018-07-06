Leitrim deaths - Friday, July 6, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Agnes Coles (née Cullen), St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Agnes Coles (nee Cullen), St.Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, July 4th 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Eddie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Stephen (Boyle) and Martin (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters Mary and Helena (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Angela (Boyle), daughters-in-law Maggie and Maura, sons-in-law Brendan, Kieran and Darren, grandchildren Suzanne, David, Nicola, Raymond, Ashton, Amy, Mark, Maelisa, Alan, Caroline, Glen, Laura, Grace, Dylan and Katie, great grandchildren Paige, Colin, Lexi, Scott, Sophie, Sean, Leah, Kayleigh and Niamh, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon this evening, Friday, from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to Roscommon Hospice.

Sean Francis Browne, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Sean Francis Browne, of Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, 4th July, 2018, peacefully at the Northwest Hospice, Sligo surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his son William. Beloved husband of Jane (Farrell). Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons; Sean and Gavan, daughters; Rebecca, Niamh and Clara, sisters; Elizabeth and Rose, daughter in law; Lorraine, son in law; Jimmy, grandchildren; Simone, Karl, Ciara, Robert, Ronan and Shane, great-grandchildren; Jason, Elissa, Carla, Layla, Mochara and Cahir, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Friday (6th July, 2018) from 6pm to 9pm with Funeral Service on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of Ireland, Farnaught, Mohill. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Nora Darcy (née Mc Gowan), Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co Cavan / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and her son Hughie. Sadly missed by her devoted family; sons - Patsy (London), John (London), Eamonn (Gubaveeney) and Eugene (London); Daughters - Margaret (London), Kathleen Lyons (Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry). Bridie Loughlin (Newbridge, Dowra) and Patricia (London), daughter in laws - Julie & Maria, son in law - John Loughlin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters - Margaret Faillace (New York), Rose Devaney (Kent), brothers in law - Ralph Faillace and John Devaney, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim on Saturday (7th July) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan arriving at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday (8th July) at 11.30am followed by interment to the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Donations if desired to The North West Hospice.

Kelly O’Brien - Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kelly O’Brien, Bridge Street, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Kelly passed away peacefully on 3rd July, 2018. She will be dearly missed by her loving parents Maura and Paddy, brothers Conor and Mark, sister Sonya, nephew Bobby and his mother Irene, aunts and uncles, aunt-in-laws and uncle-in-laws, cousins, neighbours and all her friends and work colleagues. Funeral Mass todayk, Friday, July 6, at 12pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in the new cemetery. House is strictly private at all other times. Family flowers only by request and donations, if desired, to Leitrim Animal Welfare.

May they all Rest In Peace.