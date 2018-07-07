Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, July 7

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Bernadette McGovern N.T. (née McEnroy), Cornageeragh, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at her home. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Mary, Patricia, Anne & Geraldine, her grandson Eoghan, her sisters Carmel, Rita & Noreen, her brother Brian, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin on Saturday afternoon arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. House strictly private.

Agnes Coles (née Cullen), St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Agnes Coles (nee Cullen), St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, July 4th 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Eddie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Stephen (Boyle) and Martin (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters Mary and Helena (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Angela (Boyle), daughters-in-law Maggie and Maura, sons-in-law Brendan, Kieran and Darren, grandchildren Suzanne, David, Nicola, Raymond, Ashton, Amy, Mark, Maelisa, Alan, Caroline, Glen, Laura, Grace, Dylan and Katie, great grandchildren Paige, Colin, Lexi, Scott, Sophie, Sean, Leah, Kayleigh and Niamh, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to Roscommon Hospice.



Sean Francis Browne, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Francis Browne, of Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, 4th July, 2018, peacefully at the Northwest Hospice, Sligo surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his son William. Beloved husband of Jane (Farrell). Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons; Sean and Gavan, daughters; Rebecca, Niamh and Clara, sisters; Elizabeth and Rose, daughter in law; Lorraine, son in law; Jimmy, grandchildren; Simone, Karl, Ciara, Robert, Ronan and Shane, great-grandchildren; Jason, Elissa, Carla, Layla, Mochara and Cahir, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service on Saturday morning at 10.30am at the Church of Ireland, Farnaught, Mohill. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Nora Darcy (née Mc Gowan), Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co Cavan / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and her son Hughie. Sadly missed by her devoted family; sons - Patsy (London), John (London), Eamonn (Gubaveeney) and Eugene (London); Daughters - Margaret (London), Kathleen Lyons (Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry). Bridie Loughlin (Newbridge, Dowra) and Patricia (London), daughter in laws - Julie & Maria, son in law - John Loughlin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters - Margaret Faillace (New York), Rose Devaney (Kent), brothers in law - Ralph Faillace and John Devaney, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim today, Saturday (7th July) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan arriving at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday (8th July) at 11.30am followed by interment to the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Donations if desired to The North West Hospice.

Hughie Giblin, Clogher, Kilmore, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Hughie Giblin, Clogher, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Sadly missed by his brother Joseph, sister Peggy, nieces, nephews and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan today, Saturday 7th July at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Ita Burke (née Nolan), Killiney, Dublin / Keadue, Roscommon

Burke (née Nolan) Ita, (Killiney, Co. Dublin and formerly of Keadue, Co. Roscommon) on July 5th, 2018 after a short illness in the loving care of the Doctors and staff in St. Michael’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, mother of the late Andrew. Very sadly missed by her sons, Tony, Rob and David, brother Jim, sister Doris, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and many friends. Reposing in Carnegies Funeral home, The Crescent, Monkstown this Sunday (July 8th) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (July 9th) in the Church of Our Lady Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney, at 10am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation or Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

May they all Rest In Peace.