Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, July 8, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Patsy Ferguson, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patsy Ferguson of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at North West Hospice. Husband of the late Anna. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary, sons Padraic and Francis, his sister May Meehan (Belcoo), his brother Sha (New York), Mary’s partner Padraic, daughter in law Melissa, grandchildren Anna and Bella, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. House Private Please. Funeral arrangements later.

Geraldine Deane (née McGirl), Glebe, Garadice, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness (ex staff of Ballinamore Agricultural Stores). She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, brother Gerard, sisters Margaret, Mary & Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing today, Sunday, at her home at the Viking Bar, Aughawillan from 3pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Loretta Quinn (née Parkinson), Fenagh, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Loretta Quinn (nee Parkinson) Fenagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (formerly of Newbridge, Co Kildare). Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Eugene, daughter Rosanna and brother Billy. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by her son Fred, daughter Caroline, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Ger, grandson Robert, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends Reposing at her residence today (Sunday) from 2pm until 8pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield, Fenagh for Funeral Mat 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu to Irish Kidney Association.

Nora Darcy (née Mc Gowan), Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co Cavan / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and her son Hughie. Sadly missed by her devoted family; sons - Patsy (London), John (London), Eamonn (Gubaveeney) and Eugene (London); Daughters - Margaret (London), Kathleen Lyons (Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry). Bridie Loughlin (Newbridge, Dowra) and Patricia (London), daughter in laws - Julie & Maria, son in law - John Loughlin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters - Margaret Faillace (New York), Rose Devaney (Kent), brothers in law - Ralph Faillace and John Devaney, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday (8th July) at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavanat 11.30am followed by interment to the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Donations if desired to The North West Hospice.

Ita Burke (née Nolan), Killiney, Dublin / Keadue, Roscommon

Burke (née Nolan) Ita, (Killiney, Co. Dublin and formerly of Keadue, Co. Roscommon) on July 5th, 2018 after a short illness in the loving care of the Doctors and staff in St. Michael’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, mother of the late Andrew. Very sadly missed by her sons, Tony, Rob and David, brother Jim, sister Doris, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and many friends. Reposing in Carnegies Funeral home, The Crescent, Monkstown today (July 8th) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (July 9th) in the Church of Our Lady Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney, at 10am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation or Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

May they all Rest In Peace.