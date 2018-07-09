Leitrim deaths - Monday, July 9, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Patsy Ferguson, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Ferguson of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at North West Hospice. Husband of the late Anna. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary, sons Padraic and Francis, his sister May Meehan (Belcoo), his brother Sha (New York), Mary’s partner Padraic, daughter in law Melissa, grandchildren Anna and Bella, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. House Private Please. Funeral arrangements later.

Geraldine Deane (née McGirl), Glebe, Garadice, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness (ex staff of Ballinamore Agricultural Stores). She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, brother Gerard, sisters Margaret, Mary & Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today in St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Loretta Quinn (née Parkinson), Fenagh, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Loretta Quinn (nee Parkinson) Fenagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (formerly of Newbridge, Co Kildare). Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Eugene, daughter Rosanna and brother Billy. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by her son Fred, daughter Caroline, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Ger, grandson Robert, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today, Monday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield, Fenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu to Irish Kidney Association.

Ita Burke (née Nolan), Killiney, Dublin / Keadue, Roscommon

Burke (née Nolan) Ita, (Killiney, Co. Dublin and formerly of Keadue, Co. Roscommon) on July 5th, 2018 after a short illness in the loving care of the Doctors and staff in St. Michael’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, mother of the late Andrew. Very sadly missed by her sons, Tony, Rob and David, brother Jim, sister Doris, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday (July 9th) in the Church of Our Lady Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney, at 10am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation or Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

May they all Rest In Peace.