Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 10, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Patsy Ferguson, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Ferguson of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at North West Hospice. Husband of the late Anna. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary, sons Padraic and Francis, his sister May Meehan (Belcoo), his brother Sha (New York), Mary’s partner Padraic, daughter in law Melissa, grandchildren Anna and Bella, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. House Private Please. Funeral arrangements later.

Brenda Regan Hatter, Mockmoyne, Boyle, Roscommon



Brenda Regan Hatter, Mocmoyne, Boyle. Peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her sons Jonathan and Patrick, daughters Donna and Anna, grandchildren Alex, Isla and Dylan, brothers, sisters and extended family. Removal from Mahon's Funeral Home, Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St.Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.