Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, July 12

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Patsy Ferguson, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Ferguson of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at North West Hospice. Husband of the late Anna. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary, sons Padraic and Francis, his sister May Meehan (Belcoo), his brother Sha (New York), Mary’s partner Padraic, daughter-in-law Melissa, grandchildren Anna and Bella, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass this Thursday morning at 12 noon at St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in Mullies Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice. House Private Please.



Amanda O’Dowd, 8 Church View, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Amanda O'Dowd, 8 Church View, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the I.C.U. department of Sligo University Hospital, on the 10th July 2018. Amanda will be sadly missed by her loving son Shaun, her parents Patricia and Brendan, brothers, sisters, family members, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral at St Joseph's Church, Boyle this Thursday morning at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 2pm. Donations if desired to I.C.U. department Sligo University Hospital c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen. House private at all times, please.



Bridget (Bridgie) Beirne (née Quinn) Castland, Tulsk, Roscommon

Peacefully after a long illness gracefully borne at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by her dear husband Charlie, loving daughter Bernadette Dufficy and sisters May and Nora. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son-in-law Jarlath, grandchildren Roxana, Cíaran and Gillian, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, today Thursday, July 12, from 6pm until 8pm, followed by Removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 13 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Carmel Flanagan (née Tyrrell) Cloonbonive, Dromahair, Leitrim / Donadea, Kildare



The peaceful death has occurred at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of Carmel Flanagan, Nee Tyrrell, Cloonbonive, Dromahair and formerly of Slough, England and Donadea, Co. Kildare. Pre-deceased by her husband John Joe, brothers Thomas and Micheal and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Ann & Carmel; son John Joe; sons-in-law Tomás and Roger; sister Bernadette Tissand, U.S.A. and twin sister Teresa Sweeney, England; grand-daughters Aine, Niamh, Macey and Ella; grand-sons Michéal, T.J., Monty, Déaglán, Austin and Heston; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, grand nieces; grand nephews, great grand nephews and extended family.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Ann Flanagan Fallon and Tomás Fallon, Annaghgerry, Drumkeerin today Thursday from 4pm. Removal on Friday to St. Brigids Church, Drumkeerin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 mid-day. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please, on morning of funeral. Shuttle bus will be in operation on Thursday from GAA grounds from 4pm until 10pm.

Sean White, St Edwards Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo / Kinlough, Leitrim



The death has occurred suddenly of Sean White at his home in St Edward's Terrace, Sligo formerly Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Sean was the much loved brother of Padraic, Michael, Shelagh, Maire, Pauline and Battie and great friend of Maureen. He will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his friends in Sligo and Kinlough. Funeral Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough on Saturday, July 14 at 11am and burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Family Flowers only. House strictly private, please at all times.