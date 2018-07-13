Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, July 13

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Carmel Flanagan (née Tyrrell) Cloonbonive, Dromahair, Leitrim / Donadea, Kildare

The peaceful death has occurred at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of Carmel Flanagan, Nee Tyrrell, Cloonbonive, Dromahair and formerly of Slough, England and Donadea, Co. Kildare. Pre-deceased by her husband John Joe, brothers Thomas and Micheal and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Ann & Carmel; son John Joe; sons-in-law Tomás and Roger; sister Bernadette Tissand, U.S.A. and twin sister Teresa Sweeney, England; grand-daughters Aine, Niamh, Macey and Ella; grand-sons Michéal, T.J., Monty, Déaglán, Austin and Heston; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, grand nieces; grand nephews, great grand nephews and extended family.

Funeral Mass at St. Brigids Church, Drumkeerin at 12 mid-day today, Friday, July 13. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please, on morning of funeral. Shuttle bus will be in operation on Thursday from GAA grounds from 4pm until 10pm.

Sean White, St Edwards Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo / Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred suddenly of Sean White at his home in St Edward's Terrace, Sligo formerly Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Sean was the much loved brother of Padraic, Michael, Shelagh, Maire, Pauline and Battie and great friend of Maureen. He will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his friends in Sligo and Kinlough. Funeral Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough on Saturday, July 14 at 11am and burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Family Flowers only. House strictly private, please at all times.

Liam McPherson, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Leitrim / Swords, Dublin



Liam McPherson, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim and late of Swords, Co. Dublin. Thursday, 12th July, 2018 (suddenly) at his home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Graham, brothers Michael (Coolock) and Frank (Sutton), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Saturday evening, July 14 from 3.30 -5.30pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola, arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday, july 15 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Johnny Rynne, Parke, Kinlough, Leitrim



Johnny Rynne, Parke, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, July 12th 2018 at Sligo University Hospital. Loving husband of Mary, loving father to Maureen, Anne, Hugh Joe, Helen, Pat and Peter, daughters in law, sons in law, brother Joe, sister Rose Margaret and Breege. cousins, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a lage circle of friends. Remains reposing at his late residence on Saturday, July 14. Removal of remains on Sunday morning, July 15 to arrive at St. Aidan's Church for 11 o'clock requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if so desired, to ICU Unit, Sligo University Hospital. House private on morning of funeral please.