Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, July 14, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Sean White, St Edwards Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo / Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred suddenly of Sean White at his home in St Edward's Terrace, Sligo formerly Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Sean was the much loved brother of Padraic, Michael, Shelagh, Maire, Pauline and Battie and great friend of Maureen. He will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his friends in Sligo and Kinlough. Funeral Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough on Saturday, July 14 at 11am and burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Family Flowers only. House strictly private, please at all times.

Liam McPherson, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Leitrim / Swords, Dublin

Liam McPherson, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim and late of Swords, Co. Dublin. Thursday, 12th July, 2018 (suddenly) at his home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Graham, brothers Michael (Coolock) and Frank (Sutton), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Saturday evening, July 14 from 3.30 -5.30pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola, arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday, July 15 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Johnny Rynne, Parke, Kinlough, Leitrim

Johnny Rynne, Parke, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, July 12th 2018 at Sligo University Hospital. Loving husband of Mary, loving father to Maureen, Anne, Hugh Joe, Helen, Pat and Peter, daughters in law, sons in law, brother Joe, sister Rose Margaret and Breege. cousins, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a lage circle of friends. Remains reposing at his late residence on Saturday, July 14. Removal of remains on Sunday morning, July 15 to arrive at St. Aidan's Church for 11 o'clock requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if so desired, to ICU Unit, Sligo University Hospital. House private on morning of funeral please.

James McLoughlin,11 Gublaun, Rossinver, Leitrim



Llate of Aughnaha, Glenaniff. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass today Saturday, at 2pm in Saint Aidan’s Church, Ballaghameehan followed by burial in Rossinver New Cemetery. House private please.



Victor Percival, Currawn, Mohill, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Collins, Faus, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of St Patrick's Hospital Carrick-on-Shannon, in his 96th year. Sadly missed by his Cousins, Neighbours and friends. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel on Sunday 15th July from 6.00 o clock to 7.00 o clock with removal to St Michael's Church Croghan arriving at 7.30 . Funeral Mass on Monday 16th July at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards to Eastersnow Cemetery.

May they rest is peace.







