Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, July 15, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Liam McPherson, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Leitrim / Swords, Dublin

Liam McPherson, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim and late of Swords, Co. Dublin. Thursday, 12th July, 2018 (suddenly) at his home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Graham, brothers Michael (Coolock) and Frank (Sutton), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola, on Sunday, July 15 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Johnny Rynne, Parke, Kinlough, Leitrim

Johnny Rynne, Parke, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, July 12th 2018 at Sligo University Hospital. Loving husband of Mary, loving father to Maureen, Anne, Hugh Joe, Helen, Pat and Peter, daughters in law, sons in law, brother Joe, sister Rose Margaret and Breege. cousins, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a lage circle of friends. Removal of remains on Sunday morning, July 15 to arrive at St. Aidan's Church for 11 o'clock requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if so desired, to ICU Unit, Sligo University Hospital. House private on morning of funeral please.



Victor Percival, Currawn, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Monday evening from 8pm to 9.30pm. Removal on Tuesday, July 17 to St Mary's Church, Mohill, for Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Joe Collins, Faus, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of St Patrick's Hospital Carrick-on-Shannon, in his 96th year. Sadly missed by his Cousins, Neighbours and friends. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel on Sunday 15th July from 6-7pm with removal to St Michael's Church Croghan arriving at 7.30 . Funeral Mass on Monday 16th July at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards to Eastersnow Cemetery.

Liam Flynn, 'Hillview', Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Liam Flynn, 'Hillview', Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on 14th July 2018, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, son Richard, daughter-in-law Trish, daughter Sinéad, son-in-law John and his adored grandchildren, Liam and Róisín, sisters Tessie and Rosie, cousins, nieces and nephews, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, today, Sunday 15th July, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations to The Stroke Unit, Sligo University Hospital and Palliative Care.

May they rest is peace.