Leitrim deaths - Monday, July 16, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Francis McNulty, Tullyskearney, Rossinver, Co Leitrim



Francis Mc Nulty, Tullyskearney, Rossinver, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Hugh and Patrick, Tullyskearney. Funeral Mass today, Monday at 11am in St Aidan's Church, Ballaghmeehan, with burial afterwards in Rossinver New Cemetery. House private, please.

Gregory McGovern, Church Street, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Gregory Mc Govern, Church street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. July 14th 2018 peacefully at Cavan general hospital. Gregory, retired vetinary surgeon, husband of the late Noelle. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Morna, Siobhan, sons Gerard, Greg Junior, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Monday from 1pm until 5:30pm with removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell this evening arriving at 7:30pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.



Victor Percival, Currawn, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Monday evening from 8pm to 9.30pm. Removal on Tuesday, July 17 to St Mary's Church, Mohill, for Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Joe Collins, Faus, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of St Patrick's Hospital Carrick-on-Shannon, in his 96th year. Sadly missed by his Cousins, Neighbours and friends. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel on Sunday 15th July from 6-7pm with removal to St Michael's Church Croghan arriving at 7.30 . Funeral Mass today, Monday, July 16 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church Croghan with burial immediately afterwards to Eastersnow Cemetery.

Liam Flynn, 'Hillview', Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Liam Flynn, 'Hillview', Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on 14th July 2018, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, son Richard, daughter-in-law Trish, daughter Sinéad, son-in-law John and his adored grandchildren, Liam and Róisín, sisters Tessie and Rosie, cousins, nieces and nephews, neighbours and his large circle of friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations to The Stroke Unit, Sligo University Hospital and Palliative Care.

May they all Rest in Peace.