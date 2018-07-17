Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 17, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Mary Glancy (née O'Dowd), Park Drive, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Mary Glancy, (nee O’Dowd) Park Drive, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. 14th July 2018 (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Michael (Glancy’s Taxi), sister Annette, brothers Michael and Padraig (Rinn, Croghan), sisters-in-law Maureen and Kathleen, aunt-in-law Dee, nieces Sharon, Edel, Deirdre, Katrina and Jennifer, nephews John and Sean, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 2 o’clock until 6 o’clock and from 7 o’clock until 10 o’clock with removal on Wednesday morning arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Oliver Leslie, Drumhirk, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Farnaught, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Oliver Leslie, Drumhirk, Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 16th July, 2018 following a tragic accident. Predeceased by his father Peter. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother; Kathleen, brothers; Noel and Colm, sister; Jennifer, brother-in-law; John, his girlfriend Catriona, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday (17th July, 2018) from 11.00am and on Wednesday from 11.00am to 5.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh at 8.00pm. Funeral mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery. House private outside reposing hours please.

William (Willie) Reilly, Cement Road, Drogheda, Louth / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Reilly, late of Cement Road, Drogheda and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 15th July 2018. Peacefully at the Valley Nursing Home, Co. Tyrone. William (Willie), husband of the late Mary Philomena and dad of the late Winifred. Deeply regretted by his sons Bernard, Martin and Christopher, daughters Mary-Theresa, Margaret, Patricia, Pauline and Noreen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5 o’clock until 7 o’ clock on Tuesday and Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30a.m arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Daniel (Dan) McAuley, Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Cavan



Daniel McAuley (Dan), Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at his residence. Remains reposing at his residence. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Glangevlin on Tuesday for 11 am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Christina Bridget Conlisk, Boyle, Roscommon / Geevagh, Sligo

The death has occurred of Christina Bridget Conlisk, on the 16th of July 2018 , peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon. Formerly from number 1 Straduff, Geevagh, Co Sligo also Kilmactranny and Blackburn, England. Deeply regretted by her loving son John and his wife Viona and her relatives and friends. Christina will be reposing at Abbey Haven Care Home from 5pm to 6.45pm on Tuesday 17th July arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm, Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11am with cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan at 2.30pm. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen, Co Roscommon.

Gregory McGovern, Church Street, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Gregory Mc Govern, Church street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. July 14th 2018 peacefully at Cavan general hospital. Gregory, retired vetinary surgeon, husband of the late Noelle. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Morna, Siobhan, sons Gerard, Greg Junior, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Victor Percival, Currawn, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Removal on Tuesday, July 17 to St Mary's Church, Mohill, for Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.