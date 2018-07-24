Leitrim deaths, Tuesday, July 24, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone/Aughavas, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Sunday 22nd July 2018, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital Sligo surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridget, sons; Raymond and Peter, Daughters; Linda and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers; Andy and Malachy, sister; Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. ​Remains reposing at his residence today, Tuesday (24th July) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday evening (25th July) to St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (26th July) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Marie McNaboe (née McKenna), Crott, Moyne, Co Longford



Marie McNaboe (nee McKenna), Crott, Moyne, Co Longford, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family following a short illness. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday, July 24 in St Mary's Church, Moyne at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private at all other times please.

Very Rev. Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co Cavan / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Very Rev. Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co. Cavan and late of Drumlonan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Saturday, July 21 (suddenly) at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brothers; Louis and Thomas, sisters; Mary Greene, Ann Sheridan, Angela Maguire, Noeleen O'Reilly, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Bishop Leo O'Reilly and Priests of the Diocese, extended family, friends and parishioners. Reposing at the Parochial House, Crosserlough today, Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and on Wednesday from 2pm until 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Crosserlough on Wednesday evening, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore at 3pm approx. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund.

Annie Sharkey (née Gilligan), Oldtown, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her husband, Michael (Haulie), her daughters Patricia and Caroline, sons Michèal, Adrian and James, son in law, daughters in law and grandchildren. Annie will also be very sadly missed by her sisters Norrie and Rita, brother PJ, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Higgins Funeral home, Ballinameen village, today, Tuesday, July 24 from 3pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Attractas Church, Ballinameen, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12pm, with burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery

Martin Bohan, McLoughra, Mohill,Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his mother Katie, father James, brothers Pat, Michael (USA), Bartley (Drumsna), sisters Mary and Bridie (USA). Deeply regretted by his sister Ann and brother Jim (USA), brother-in-law Pat Keogh, sister-in-law Mary Bohan, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sr Mary Patrick KELLY O.SS.R, Drumcondra, Dublin / Co Leitrim

Sr. Mary Patrick Kelly O.Ss.R (Leitrim and Redemptoristine Nuns, Monastery of St. Alphonsus, Dublin 9 and England) July 21. Funeral Mass at 12 noon today, Tuesday, July 24 in The Monastery Chapel with burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.