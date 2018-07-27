Leitrim deaths - Friday, July 27, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Betty McPartlan (née Ward), Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim



The death has taken place at Aras Chois Fharraige Nursing Home, Spiddal, Co. Galway of Betty McPartlan (nee Ward), Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family; sons Seamus (Leeds), Martin (Galway); daughters Mary (Galway), Gertie (Leeds), Pauline (Drumkeerin); sisters Kathleen, Eileen; brother Seamus; sons-in-law; daughters-in-law; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces; cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of her daughter-in-law Margaret and the late Packie McPartlan, Derrycullinan, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 12 mid-day. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please, outside of reposing times.

Patrick McLoughlin, Ballymacoda, Co Cork / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim



And late of Farabar, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim. Brother of the late Mary Margaret Slevin Farabar. Sadly missed by his daughter Antoinette, son Paul, son-in-law Frank, grandchildren, nephews nieces relatives and friends. Reposing in Our Lady's Hospital Chapel of Rest, Manorhamilton from 6pm to 7.30pm on Saturday 28th followed by removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass Sunday at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to ISPCA Longford

Ita Murphy (née Muldoon), Anvill Court, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 95th year. Deeply regretted by her family, Brendan, Mary, Rosarii, Anthony, Brian, Bernard, Adrian, Ita and Theresa, brother Pat, sister Bridie McGlynn and Nance Browne, sister in law Rita Muldoon, brother in law John McGlynn, nephews, nieces, grandchilren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home on Saturday, 28 July, from 3pm to 7pm and on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery.

James Gilchriest, No. 5 Fairgreen, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



James Gilchriest, No 5 Fairgreen, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at St. Patrick’s Community Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Trish (nee Ruane, Milltown, Tuam, Co Galway) daughters Amy and April, parents James and Maureen, brothers Michael and Declan, sister Gerldine, Father in law, Mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a large circle of family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Kevin. Remains reposing at his residence today, Friday from 2pm to 9pm. Family time there after please. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 4pm in St Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s New Cemetery, Drumshanbo. House private on Saturday please. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to St. Patrick’s Hospital patient's comfort fund.

Very Rev. Fr. John O'Donnell, Rockview, Blacklion, Co Cavan / Co Donegal



Very Rev. Fr. John O’Donnell, Rockview, Blacklion, County Cavan, retired Parish Priest of Killinagh/Glangevlin, on the 25th of July 2018 peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his brothers Patrick (Chicago, USA), Jimmy (Cashleen Lower, Termon P.O., Letterkenny) and Danny (Glencar, Letterkenny), sisters Margaret Farrell (London), Anna Boyle, (Port na Blagh), Mary Shanahan (London), Kathleen Fingh (Peterborough, England), Rose McSwiggan (Glenties), brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, Cardinal Sean Brady, Bishop Leo O’Reilly and the Priests of the Diocese of Kilmore, extended family and friends and past parishioners particularly those of the Parish of Killinagh and Glangevlin. Reposing at his home, Rockview, Blacklion from 11am to 6pm today, Friday, July 27. House private thereafter. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church Killinagh, Blacklion arriving at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 28th July 2018, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the church grounds.

Thomas (Jumbo) Carroll, Corraun, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The Death has occured of Thomas (Jumbo) Carroll Yonkers N.Y. and late of Corraun Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving mother Bridget, sisters Annemarie, Bernie, Theresa, Mary, Cece and Loretta and his brother Charlie, extended family and wonderful friends. Reposing at Hodder Farenga Funeral Home, 899 McLean Ave Yonkers New York today, Friday from 2pm-9pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Saturday, at St Barnaba's Church, Woodlawn. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund. Removal of remains from Dublin Airport on Monday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Moran (née Doyle), Caplahard House Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Michael, daughter Cliodhna, son Michael, brothers, Tommy (Australia), Desmond and Seamus (Drumshanbo), Kieran (Dublin), her adored grandchildren, Brian, Cillian, Ryan and Aidan, daughter-in-law Joanna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and a wide circle of very supportive neighbours and friends. Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home,The Strand, Athlone today, Friday, July 27, from 3pm with Rosary at 6.45pm. Removal at 7.15pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair, Glasson arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 28, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy Beirne, Drumleague, Leitrim, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Tommy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 24 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Earley) and father of Tomas and Marie. He will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, nieces, nephews, inlaws, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal this, Friday, morning to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery

Trevor Martin, Lahard Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Predeceased by his beloved mother Eileen. He will be sadly missed by his father Peter, his son Benjamin, daughter Sophia, brothers Damien and Jason, sisters Caroline, Tracey and Vanessa, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Michael Feely, St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare / Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in his 100th year, at Glenaisling Nursing Home, Celbridge, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and father of the late Brendan, deeply regretted by his loving family, Tony, Teresa, Laurence, Kathleen & Patrick, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Attracta, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal today, Friday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge, for 1pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.