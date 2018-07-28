UPDATED: Leitrim deaths - Saturday, July 28, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Patrick McLoughlin, Ballymacoda, Co Cork / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

And late of Farabar, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim. Brother of the late Mary Margaret Slevin Farabar. Sadly missed by his daughter Antoinette, son Paul, son-in-law Frank, grandchildren, nephews nieces relatives and friends. Reposing in Our Lady's Hospital Chapel of Rest, Manorhamilton from 6pm to 7.30pm today, Saturday 28th followed by removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass Sunday at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to ISPCA Longford

Ita Murphy (née Muldoon), Anvill Court, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 95th year. Deeply regretted by her family, Brendan, Mary, Rosarii, Anthony, Brian, Bernard, Adrian, Ita and Theresa, brother Pat, sister Bridie McGlynn and Nance Browne, sister in law Rita Muldoon, brother in law John McGlynn, nephews, nieces, grandchilren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home today, Saturday, 28 July, from 3pm to 7pm and on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery.

James Gilchriest, No. 5 Fairgreen, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

James Gilchriest, No 5 Fairgreen, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at St. Patrick’s Community Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Trish (nee Ruane, Milltown, Tuam, Co Galway) daughters Amy and April, parents James and Maureen, brothers Michael and Declan, sister Gerldine, Father in law, Mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a large circle of family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Kevin. Requiem Mass today, Saturday afternoon at 4pm in St Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s New Cemetery, Drumshanbo. House private on Saturday please. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to St. Patrick’s Hospital patient's comfort fund.

Thomas (Jumbo) Carroll, Corraun, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The Death has occured of Thomas (Jumbo) Carroll Yonkers N.Y. and late of Corraun Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving mother Bridget, sisters Annemarie, Bernie, Theresa, Mary, Cece and Loretta and his brother Charlie, extended family and wonderful friends. Funeral Mass at 12 noon today, Saturday, at St Barnaba's Church, Woodlawn, New York. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund. Removal of remains from Dublin Airport on Monday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.