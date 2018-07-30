Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, July 30, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Anthony (Tony) O'Connor, 48 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran, Donegal / Limerick



Anthony (Tony) O'Connor, 48 Silverhill, Bundoran, Co Donegal, formerly of Limerick and late of The 12 Infantry Battalion. Peacefully on Sunday 29th July 2018, at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Loving father of the Late Jeffery. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Michelle, sons Shane, Luke, Ben and Zach, his daughter Evelyn, daughter-in-law Jessica, brothers, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McGee's Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal on Tuesday evening from 4pm with removal from there at 5.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for reception prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors. House Private Please.

Mary (Mel) Logan (née Conlon), Annaghderg, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Mary (Mel) Logan (nee Conlon), Annaghderg, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, July 28th 2018 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Patricia. Deeply regretted by her sons Miceal and Sean, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Monday from 12 noon to 4pm, with removal to St Joseph's Church, Gorvagh, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Home.

Ita Murphy (née Muldoon), Anvill Court, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 95th year. Deeply regretted by her family, Brendan, Mary, Rosarii, Anthony, Brian, Bernard, Adrian, Ita and Theresa, brother Pat, sister Bridie McGlynn and Nance Browne, sister in law Rita Muldoon, brother in law John McGlynn, nephews, nieces, grandchilren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery.

Thomas (Jumbo) Carroll, Corraun, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas (Jumbo) Carroll Yonkers N.Y. and late of Corraun Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving mother Bridget, sisters Annemarie, Bernie, Theresa, Mary, Cece and Loretta and his brother Charlie, extended family and wonderful friends. Donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund. Removal of remains from Dublin Airport on Monday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.