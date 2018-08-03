Leitrim deaths - Friday, August 3, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Anne Mitchell, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon / Castlerea, Co Roscommon



MITCHELL (Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon) August 1st, 2018 (Suddenly) at her home; Anne. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, her parents Patrick and Yvonne, brothers Mark and Padraic, sisters Mary and Catherine, brothers-in-law Ronan and Johnny, sisters-in-law Caroline and Cecilia, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Anne will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark today, Friday from 5pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Asicus' Church, Frenchpark on Saturday at 11.30am, followed by interment in Cloonshanville Cemetery.

Anthony (Tony) Millington, Gowlagh South, Bawnboy, Co Cavan



Anthony (Tony) Millington, Gowlagh South, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. July 31st suddenly . Reposing at Lakeland crematorium, Dublin road, Cavan this evening (Friday) from 7pm until 9pm. Cremation on Saturday at 2pm.

John Stretton, Boeshill, Garadice, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at Lough Errill Nursing Home. Predeceased by his sisters Margaret and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his sister Tessie Fox (New York) nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan today, Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.