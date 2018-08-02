Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, August 2, 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim:

John Stretton, Boeshill, Garadice, Leitrim

Peacefully at Lough Errill Nursing Home. Predeceased by his sisters Margaret and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his sister Tessie Fox (New York) nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lough Errill Nursing Home, on Thursday August 2nd from 5.00pm to 6.00pm followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o Clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May hel Rest In Peace.