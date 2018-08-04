Deaths In Leitrim - Saturday, August 4, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Leitrim Town, Leitrim / Roscommon Town, Roscommon



Mr. Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and Mount Prospect, Roscommon Town. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Niamh, sons Rian, and Odhran, his father Hugh, mother Elaine, brother Ray, grandparents Tommy and Marcella Clyne, Stonepark, Roscommon Town, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, cousins, and a large circle of family and friends. Remains reposing at Woodview, Leitrim Village this Sunday 5th August from 2pm till 9pm with family time thereafter please. Requiem Mass at 12:30pm on Monday 6th August with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only please donations to The Kevin Bell Repatriation trust.

Owen (Ownie) Mitchell, Guerteenoran, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Owen (Ownie) Mitchell, Guerteenoran, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Thursday 2nd August 2018 suddenly at his home. Predeceaed by his sisters; Kathleen and Nancy (UK), Bridie (Ballinamore) and his brother Sean (Cloone). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday (4th August) at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Kathleen Keaney (née Benison Gildea), Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband, Patrick (Sonny) brothers Francie, Pete and Sean. Deeply regretted by her daughter Maureen, sons Michéal and Carl (Charlie) Longford, sisters Bridget Jordan, Ballyfarnon and Maureen O'Rourke, Longford, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial today Saturday at 2pm at St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Anne Mitchell, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon / Castlerea, Co Roscommon

Mitchell (Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon) August 1st, 2018 (Suddenly) at her home; Anne. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, her parents Patrick and Yvonne, brothers Mark and Padraic, sisters Mary and Catherine, brothers-in-law Ronan and Johnny, sisters-in-law Caroline and Cecilia, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Asicus' Church, Frenchpark on Saturday at 11.30am, followed by interment in Cloonshanville Cemetery.

Anthony (Tony) Millington, Gowlagh South, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

Anthony (Tony) Millington, Gowlagh South, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. July 31st suddenly. Cremation today, Saturday at 2pm.

May they all Rest In Peace.