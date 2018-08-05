Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, August 5 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Leitrim Town, Leitrim / Roscommon Town, Roscommon

Mr. Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and Mount Prospect, Roscommon Town. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Niamh, sons Rian, and Odhran, his father Hugh, mother Elaine, brother Ray, grandparents Tommy and Marcella Clyne, Stonepark, Roscommon Town, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, cousins, and a large circle of family and friends. Remains reposing at Woodview, Leitrim Village today, Sunday 5th August from 2pm till 9pm with family time thereafter please. Requiem Mass at 12:30pm on Monday 6th August with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only please donations to The Kevin Bell Repatriation trust.

May he Rest In Peace.