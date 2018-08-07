Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 7, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

James Brennan, Mill Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of James Brennan, Mill Road, Boyle, Co.Roscommon and late of Behy, Boyle. Co. Roscommon (August 6th 2018). Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his brothers Joe, Richard, and Bill, sister-in-law Teresa, nephews and cousins, relatives and neighbours. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle Wednesday morning 10.30 until 11.30 arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

George Robert Morton, 12 Marian Park, Belturbet, Co Cavan



George Robert Morton, 12 Marian Park, Belturbet, Co Cavan. Sunday, August 5th. Peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Georgie will be very sadly missed by his sister Ellen, nephews Mark and Trevor, all the family circle, kind neighbours and friends. Resting in Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet, this morning, Tuesday, from 9.30am until removal arriving at Belturbet Parish Church for Funeral Service at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Kathleen Corrigan, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Kathleen Corrigan (nee McNamee) Mullanadarragh, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, formerly of Corglass, Legga, Co. Longford, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Sunday, 5th August, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her son Shaun, sister Eileen Macken, Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Terence Harrington, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Terence Harrington, Emlagh, Kingsland, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, in his 90th year, peacefully, at University Hospital, Sligo on Saturday, 4th August, 2018. Predeceased by his wife Una, sadly missed by his sons Patrick (Manchester), Thomas (Manchester), Gerard (Boyle) and his daughters Marian (Kiernan) (Kilglass), Regina (Harrington) (Middlesbrough), Fiona (Hughes) (Bishop Auckland), Lorraine (Mannion) (Cloonfad), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Mass of Christian burial today, Tuesday at 12pm in Breedogue Church. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland care of Mahon Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they Rest In Peace.