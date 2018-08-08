Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, August 8, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Patrick (Paddy) Dolan, High Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Patrick (Paddy) Dolan, Dublin, & formerly High Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. August 7th 2018 at Tallaght hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Veron, sons Declan, Raymond, Darragh & daughter Patricia, grandchildren, cousins, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at the residence of his son Raymond, 9 Slieve view, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh tomorrow evening (Wednesday) from 6 o'clock until 10 o'clock and on Thursday from 12 o'clock until 5 o'clock. Removal on Thursday evening arriving at St. Patrick's church, Ballinamore at 8 o'clock. Funeral mass on Friday at 10 o'clock with burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery.

Laurence (Larry) McNama, Derrindrehid, Aughavas, Leitrim

He will be sadly missed by his wife Phylliss and his son John, extended family, relatives and friends. Private ceremony and cremation will take place at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Rd. Cavan on Thursday. All enquires to Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Please note, both the family home and the funeral home are private to the family at all times.

Elizabeth (Betty) Frawley, Newcastlewest, Limerick / Castlemahon, Limerick / Leitrim / Cork



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Frawley late of Beechwood Gardens, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick & formerly of Castlemahon, Co. Limerick. Passed away peacefully in the tender care of St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastlewest on the 6th August 2018. Deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen (Mc Govern), brothers John & Raymond, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends. Reposing at St Catherine's Nursing Home on Wednesday evening (8th August) from 6 to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (9th August) at 11.30am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastlewest with Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Newcastlewest.

James Brennan, Mill Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of James Brennan, Mill Road, Boyle, Co.Roscommon and late of Behy, Boyle. Co. Roscommon (August 6th 2018). Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his brothers Joe, Richard, and Bill, sister-in-law Teresa, nephews and cousins, relatives and neighbours. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle Wednesday morning 10.30 until 11.30 arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Micheal McHugh, Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon

Micheal Mc Hugh, Slattamore, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, August 6th 2018 unexpectedly at his residence. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his beloved wife Gabrielle, his daughter Maeve and partner Jarleth, son Shane and partner Dawn, brothers Fr Peter and Martin, sisters Sadie and Noreen, grandchildren Chloe and Ellie, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, August 8th, from 2pm to 10pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Anne’s Church, Slatta for 12 noon Mass, with burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Rooskey branch of the Roscommon/Mayo Hospice. Family time on Thursday morning please.

May Cryan (née Slein), Ballinultha, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband James (Sonny) and her sister Helen Slein. Sadly missed by her daughters Margaret (Mags) and Geraldine (McGeough), son in-law Frank, grandson John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday 8th from 5pm until 8pm and on Thursday 9th from 2pm until 5pm. Removal from her residence at 6.15pm arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Friday 10th at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace.