Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, August 9, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Patrick (Paddy) Dolan, High Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Patrick (Paddy) Dolan, Dublin, & formerly High Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. August 7th 2018 at Tallaght hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Veron, sons Declan, Raymond, Darragh & daughter Patricia, grandchildren, cousins, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at the residence of his son Raymond, 9 Slieve view, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh today Thursday, August 9 from 12 - 5pm. Removal on Thursday evening arriving at St. Patrick's church, Ballinamore at 8pm. Funeral mass on Friday at 10am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery.



Laurence (Larry) McNama, Derrindrehid, Aughavas, Leitrim

He will be sadly missed by his wife Phylliss and his son John, extended family, relatives and friends. Private ceremony and cremation will take place at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Rd. Cavan on Thursday. All enquires to Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Please note, both the family home and the funeral home are private to the family at all times.

Elizabeth (Betty) Frawley, Newcastlewest, Limerick / Castlemahon, Limerick / Leitrim / Cork

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Frawley late of Beechwood Gardens, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick & formerly of Castlemahon, Co. Limerick. Passed away peacefully in the tender care of St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastlewest on the 6th August 2018. Deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen (Mc Govern), brothers John & Raymond, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday (9th August) at 11.30am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastlewest with Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Newcastlewest.

Micheal McHugh, Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon

Micheal Mc Hugh, Slattamore, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, August 6th 2018 unexpectedly at his residence. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his beloved wife Gabrielle, his daughter Maeve and partner Jarleth, son Shane and partner Dawn, brothers Fr Peter and Martin, sisters Sadie and Noreen, grandchildren Chloe and Ellie, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal this morning Thursday to St. Anne’s Church, Slatta for 12 noon Mass, with burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Rooskey branch of the Roscommon/Mayo Hospice. Family time on Thursday morning please.

May Cryan (née Slein), Ballinultha, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband James (Sonny) and her sister Helen Slein. Sadly missed by her daughters Margaret (Mags) and Geraldine (McGeough), son in-law Frank, grandson John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today Thursday 9th from 2pm until 5pm. Removal from her residence at 6.15pm arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Friday 10th at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery.

Mary Melly (née O'Brien), Manger, Belleek, Fermanagh



Mary Melly (nee O’Brien) formerly of Manger, Belleek and late of Rockfield Close, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. August 7th 2018, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late William and much loved mother of Liam (Maureen), Francis (Catherine), Maria (Martin), Noel (Kathleen) and Bernadette (Brian). Reposing at the residence of her son Francis, Fassagh, Belleek from 6pm until 10pm todayThursday, from 10am until 10pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in Saint Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral director or any family member. Family time on Friday morning.

John Murray, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his sorrowing family, good and caring neighbours and friends. He will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, August 9th, from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Carniska Church. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 10th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace.