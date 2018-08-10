Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, August 10, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Patrick (Paddy) Dolan, High Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Patrick (Paddy) Dolan, Dublin, & formerly High Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. August 7th 2018 at Tallaght hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Veron, sons Declan, Raymond, Darragh & daughter Patricia, grandchildren, cousins, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral mass this morning, Friday at 10am in St. Patrick's church, Ballinamore with burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery.

May Cryan (née Slein), Ballinultha, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband James (Sonny) and her sister Helen Slein. Sadly missed by her daughters Margaret (Mags) and Geraldine (McGeough), son in-law Frank, grandson John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian burial today Friday 10th at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery.

Mary Melly (née O'Brien), Manger, Belleek, Fermanagh

Mary Melly (nee O’Brien) formerly of Manger, Belleek and late of Rockfield Close, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. August 7th 2018, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late William and much loved mother of Liam (Maureen), Francis (Catherine), Maria (Martin), Noel (Kathleen) and Bernadette (Brian). Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in Saint Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral director or any family member. Family time on Friday morning.

John Murray, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his sorrowing family, good and caring neighbours and friends. He will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 10th, at 12 noon in Carniska Church. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery.

Monsignor Edward J. Mulligan, Clearwater, Florida, USA and formerly of Woodlands, Arva, Cavan



Monsignor Edward J. Mulligan, Clearwater, Florida, USA and formerly of Woodlands, Arva, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, on 3rd August 2018 in Clearwater, Florida, USA. Predeceased by his brother Patrick and sister Kathleen Masterson. Deeply regretted by his sister Maura Keaveney, Cavan, in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Interment will take place in Clearwater, Florida, USA.

Micheál Davitt, Inis Temple, Kinlough, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



Micheál Davitt, Inis Temple, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and London. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving fiancée Maureen, children Michelle, Maia, Diana, and Ion, parents Sean and Frances, brother Sean (Australia), sisters Eileen (Kilcommons Dromod), Majella Green (Manorhamilton), sister-in-law Rosaleen, brothers-in-law Donie and Peter, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a large circle of family and friends. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Friday evening fron 5pm to 7pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace.