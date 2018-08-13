Leitrim deaths - Monday, August 13, 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Paddy Keegan, Drimalasson, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon / Co Leitrim



KEEGAN - (Drimalasson, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon) August 11th, 2018 (Peacefully) at his home; Paddy. Deeply mourned by his loving family, his wife Una, sons Kevin and Dessie, daughters Jackie Toolan (Ballisodare) and Tara Gaynor (Tibohine), brother Seanie, his nine grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Paddy will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Monday from 5pm. Removal at 7.45pm to St. Nathy's Cathedral arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Team c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.



Maureen Roberts - Ballinameen, Co. Roscommon



Maureen Roberts, Corry, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, at University Hospital Roscommon on Friday, 10th August, 2018. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, 14th August 11am to 12 noon. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Brigid Freehill - Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan



Brigid Freehill (new Owens), Clifton, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan and formerly Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh on Friday, August 10th, 2018, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Noel, Patrick, Tierney and Gerard, daughters Maura, Breige and Teresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Removal on Monday morning arriving at St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan for funeral mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Ballyconnell cemetery.

Vincent Maguire - Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh



Vincent Maguire, Mullyneeney, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, on Saturday, 11th August, 2018, peacefully. Loving husband of Marie and dear father of Leanne (Jarlath), Eoin (Shauna) Ashling (Brian, Maynooth), Lisa (Roddy). Remains reposing at his home until removal on today, Monday at 6.30pm to arrive for 7pm at St Ninnidh's Church, Derrylin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sisters Marie, Nora, Ann, brother Gerry and extended family.

May the rest in peace.