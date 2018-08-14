Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 14, 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Paddy Keegan, Drimalasson, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon / Co Leitrim

KEEGAN - (Drimalasson, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon) August 11th, 2018 (Peacefully) at his home; Paddy. Deeply mourned by his loving family, his wife Una, sons Kevin and Dessie, daughters Jackie Toolan (Ballisodare) and Tara Gaynor (Tibohine), brother Seanie, his nine grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am in St. Nathy's Cathedral, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Team c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Maureen Roberts - Ballinameen, Co. Roscommon

Maureen Roberts, Corry, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, at University Hospital Roscommon on Friday, 10th August, 2018. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, 14th August 11am to 12 noon. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Vincent Maguire - Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh

Vincent Maguire, Mullyneeney, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, on Saturday, 11th August, 2018, peacefully. Loving husband of Marie and dear father of Leanne (Jarlath), Eoin (Shauna) Ashling (Brian, Maynooth), Lisa (Roddy). Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Ninnidh's Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sisters Marie, Nora, Ann, brother Gerry and extended family.

May Fanning(née English), Ballinacross, Granard, Longford / Corofin, Clare



Formerly of Corofin, Co. Clare, peacefully at home in the arms of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Vincent, loving mother of Traolach (Terry), Carmel Ryan, Monica and Ruth. Sadly missed by her dear sister Berry Brennan and brother Des English, brother- in-law Cyril, sister-in-law Terry, daughter-in -law Susan, sons-in-law Michael, Pat and Joe, cherished grandchildren, Sinead, Vincent, Laoise, Rebekah, Aisling, Fiacre, Alison, Lachlann and Diarmaid, nieces, nephews, cousins, her wonderful neighbours and many dear friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Granard, on Tuesday, August 14th, from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection, on Wednesday, August 15th , at 11.30am, interment afterwards at Granardkille Cemetery.

Evelyn Cashin (née Lohan), Manchester, England and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully after a short illness in Manchester, England. Predeceased by her parents Jack & Teresa Lohan (Caggle) and her sister Pauline Duffy. Beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of David, Olivia and Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, brother Sean, sisters Ita, Teresa, Mary, Bernadette and Imelda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday, August 15th, to St. Bernard's Church, Manchester, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 16th, at 10am, followed by burial in Cheable Cemetery. Memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated in St. Bridget's Church, Four-Mile House, on Sunday, August 26th, at 9am.

May the rest in peace.