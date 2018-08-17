Leitrim deaths - Friday, August 17, 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Thomas Cunnion, Drumeela, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Thomas Cunnion, Drumeela, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Formerly Cornafest. Peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen.Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Barbara Murphy, Drumlish, Co Longford



Murphy, Barbara, Drumlish, Co. Longford, August 16th. 2018. Peacefully, in St James' Hospital. Much loved mother of Tanja, Gordon, Diana and Michael. Barbara will be forever loved and sadly missed by her family, her 11 beloved grandchildren , sister Marianne, brother Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter's home in Clondalkin on Sunday between 1pm and 6pm. Funeral Service will take place in St John’s Church, Clondalkin, on Monday at 2pm, followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium.

Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



At Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his wife Riny, sons Fernan and Mark, daughter Marleen, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Michaella, Cian, Luke, Ella and Senna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Full funeral arrangements later.

Maria Kane (née Clarke), Cormongan, Drumshanbo

The death has occurred of Maria Kane (née Clarke), Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family on August 9. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, daughter-in-law Teresa and sisters Annie Tansey and Winnie Guckian. She will be sadly missed by her family; Frank, Mary, Eoin, Patricia, Sean and Thomas, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Tom Charlie, Martin, Sean, nieces, nephews and many friends. Reposing at the home of her son Sean and daughter-in-law Pauline, Cormongan, Drumshanbo, today Friday, from 4pm until prayers at 9.30pm, and on Saturday until 4pm with family time thereafter. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery.

Micheál Davitt, Inis Temple, Kinlough, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

Micheál Davitt, Inis Temple, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and London. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving fiancée Maureen, children Michelle, Maia, Diana, and Ion, parents Sean and Frances, brother Sean (Australia), sisters Eileen (Kilcommons, Dromod), Majella Green (Manorhamilton), sister-in-law Rosaleen, brothers-in-law Donie and Peter, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a large circle of family and friends. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today, Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

P.J. Smith, Main Street, Arva, Cavan

Smith, Main Street, Arva, Co. Cavan, August 14th 2018 at Cavan General Hospital, P.J., beloved husband of Theresa. Deely regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, relatives and friends. Funeral at 11am today, Friday in the Church of The Sacred Heart, Arva. Burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.