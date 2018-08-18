Leitrim deaths - Saturday, August 18, 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Barbara Murphy, Drumlish, Co Longford

Murphy, Barbara, Drumlish, Co. Longford, August 16th. 2018. Peacefully, in St James' Hospital. Much loved mother of Tanja, Gordon, Diana and Michael. Barbara will be forever loved and sadly missed by her family, her 11 beloved grandchildren , sister Marianne, brother Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter's home in Clondalkin on Sunday between 1pm and 6pm. Funeral Service will take place in St John’s Church, Clondalkin, on Monday at 2pm, followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium.



Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

At Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his wife Riny, sons Fernan and Mark, daughter Marleen, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Michaella, Cian, Luke, Ella and Senna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Full funeral arrangements later.

Maria Kane (née Clarke), Cormongan, Drumshanbo

The death has occurred of Maria Kane (née Clarke), Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family on August 9. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, daughter-in-law Teresa and sisters Annie Tansey and Winnie Guckian. She will be sadly missed by her family; Frank, Mary, Eoin, Patricia, Sean and Thomas, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Tom Charlie, Martin, Sean, nieces, nephews and many friends. Reposing at the home of her son Sean and daughter-in-law Pauline, Cormongan, Drumshanbo, today Saturday until 4pm with family time thereafter. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery.

Micheál Davitt, Inis Temple, Kinlough, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

Micheál Davitt, Inis Temple, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and London. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving fiancée Maureen, children Michelle, Maia, Diana, and Ion, parents Sean and Frances, brother Sean (Australia), sisters Eileen (Kilcommons, Dromod), Majella Green (Manorhamilton), sister-in-law Rosaleen, brothers-in-law Donie and Peter, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a large circle of family and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon at Church of the Annunciation, Mullies with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Diadle Frances McGovern, Ardvaugh, Glangevlin, Cavan



Frances McGovern (Diadle), formerly of Irish House, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan, in her 93rd year. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Remains reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home, Cavan on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin for 11.30am Requiem Mass on Sunday, with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Patients Comfort Fund, Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell.

Gerald (Gerry) Scollan, 5 Holywell Park, Belcoo, Fermanagh



Suddenly & peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, sons Barry (Jess), Emmet (Maria), grandson Briceson, brothers Hugh (London), Gabriel & Jude (Kinawley), sisters Josie Weelock (Boston, USA), Etta Mc Hugh (London), Philomena Mc Barron (Kinawley), Julianna Reilly (Kildallon) & Carmel Maguire (Killesher), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Saturday from 1pm until 6pm House strictly private at all other times. Remains arriving to Saint Joseph's Church, Mullaghdun on Saturday at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial in adjoining cemetery.

Sean Howard, Carra, Granard, Longford



Retired Secondary School Teacher of Ardscoil Phadraig. Died 16th August 2018 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Winnie and father of James, Paul and Michael. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his brother Bernard, sisters Geraldine and Margaret, adoring grandchildren Nora May, Eliza Jane, Harry, Tapio and Ben, daughters-in-law Jo, Martina, and Johanna, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard on Sunday 19th from 5pm to 7pm. Cremation Service at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan on Monday, 20th, at 11am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation Stroke Support Group, Cavan.

May they rest in peace.