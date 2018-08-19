Leitrim deaths - Sunday, August 19, 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Barbara Murphy, Drumlish, Co Longford

Murphy, Barbara, Drumlish, Co. Longford, August 16th. 2018. Peacefully, in St James' Hospital. Much loved mother of Tanja, Gordon, Diana and Michael. Barbara will be forever loved and sadly missed by her family, her 11 beloved grandchildren , sister Marianne, brother Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter's home in Clondalkin on Sunday between 1pm and 6pm. Funeral Service will take place in St John’s Church, Clondalkin, on Monday at 2pm, followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium.



Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



At Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his wife Riny, sons Fernan and Mark, daughter Marleen, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Michaella, Cian, Luke, Ella and Senna, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Kinkeen on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm and on Monday from 3pm until 6pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumreilly on Tuesday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by Cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House strictly private on Tuesday please.

Maria Kane (née Clarke), Cormongan, Drumshanbo

The death has occurred of Maria Kane (née Clarke), Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family on August 9. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, daughter-in-law Teresa and sisters Annie Tansey and Winnie Guckian. She will be sadly missed by her family; Frank, Mary, Eoin, Patricia, Sean and Thomas, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Tom Charlie, Martin, Sean, nieces, nephews and many friends. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery.

Diadle Frances McGovern, Ardvaugh, Glangevlin, Cavan

Frances McGovern (Diadle), formerly of Irish House, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan, in her 93rd year. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Remains arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin for 11.30am Requiem Mass on Sunday, with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Patients Comfort Fund, Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell.

Gerald (Gerry) Scollan, 5 Holywell Park, Belcoo, Fermanagh

Suddenly & peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, sons Barry (Jess), Emmet (Maria), grandson Briceson, brothers Hugh (London), Gabriel & Jude (Kinawley), sisters Josie Weelock (Boston, USA), Etta Mc Hugh (London), Philomena Mc Barron (Kinawley), Julianna Reilly (Kildallon) & Carmel Maguire (Killesher), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Saturday from 1pm until 6pm House strictly private at all other times. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30amSaint Joseph's Church, Mullaghdun in with burial in adjoining cemetery.

Sean Howard, Carra, Granard, Longford

Retired Secondary School Teacher of Ardscoil Phadraig. Died 16th August 2018 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Winnie and father of James, Paul and Michael. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his brother Bernard, sisters Geraldine and Margaret, adoring grandchildren Nora May, Eliza Jane, Harry, Tapio and Ben, daughters-in-law Jo, Martina, and Johanna, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard on Sunday 19th from 5pm to 7pm. Cremation Service at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan on Monday, 20th, at 11am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation Stroke Support Group, Cavan.

May they rest in peace.