Leitrim deaths - Monday, August 20, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Bernie McBrien, Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bernie McBrien, Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, Friday 17th August 2018 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, cousins, brother in law Pat King (USA), neighbours and friends. Reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Tuesday 21st August from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 22nd August at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Barbara Murphy, Drumlish, Co Longford

Murphy, Barbara, Drumlish, Co. Longford, August 16th. 2018. Peacefully, in St James' Hospital. Much loved mother of Tanja, Gordon, Diana and Michael. Barbara will be forever loved and sadly missed by her family, her 11 beloved grandchildren , sister Marianne, brother Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Service will take place in St John’s Church, Clondalkin, today, Monday at 2pm, followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium.

Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

At Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his wife Riny, sons Fernan and Mark, daughter Marleen, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Michaella, Cian, Luke, Ella and Senna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home in Kinkeen today, Monday from 3pm until 6pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumreilly on Tuesday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by Cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House strictly private on Tuesday please.

Sean Howard, Carra, Granard, Longford

Retired Secondary School Teacher of Ardscoil Phadraig. Died 16th August 2018 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Winnie and father of James, Paul and Michael. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his brother Bernard, sisters Geraldine and Margaret, adoring grandchildren Nora May, Eliza Jane, Harry, Tapio and Ben, daughters-in-law Jo, Martina, and Johanna, relatives, and friends. Cremation Service at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan today, Monday, 20th, at 11am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation Stroke Support Group, Cavan.

May they rest in peace.