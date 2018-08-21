Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 21, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Bernie McBrien, Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bernie McBrien, Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, Friday 17th August 2018 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, cousins, brother in law Pat King (USA), neighbours and friends. RFuneral Mass on Wednesday 22nd August at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas, followed by burial in the local cemetery.



Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

At Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his wife Riny, sons Fernan and Mark, daughter Marleen, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Michaella, Cian, Luke, Ella and Senna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumreilly on Tuesday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by Cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House strictly private on Tuesday please.

Conall McAleer, 611 Boa Island Road, Kesh, Fermanagh



Mc Aleer (611 Boa Island Road, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh BT93 8AL) Tragically 19th August 2018 Conall R.I.P. Beloved son of Brian and Jacqueline, loving brother of Niamh, Tara, Sadhbh and Torai. Conall will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday August 21 from 11am to 10pm. Family home private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. Requiem Mass in Saint Joseph's Church, Ederney at 12 midday on Wednesday followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Macmillan c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive Ederney BT93 OEN.

Cathal Kelly, Mullawn, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Cathal Kelly, formerly Dungannon and Mullawn, Manorhamilton, peacefully at Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo in his 96th year. Reposing at the home of his daughter Marian and son-in-law Hubert Mc Gloin and family today, Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society or the patient comfort fund Mowlam Nursing Home, care of Connolly and Mc Donald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

Bridget (Breege) Prunty, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Longford



Formerly of Breanrish, Drumlish, Co. Longford. Unexpectedly and peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her brothers Tommy, Fr. Packie, Fr. Jimmy, sisters, Mary, Alice (Farrell), Annie (McGoey), Sr. Annunciata. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Assunta (Delaware USA), nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday from 5 pm with prayers at 6.30 followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes arriving at 7.30pn. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm with burial in local cemetery. No flowers please by request. House private please.

Patsy (Patricia) Dorr (née Coen), Kilmaryal, Mantua, Castlerea, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the loving care of Paula and her staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband John. Patsy will be sadly missed by her loving sons Noel, Adrian and Paul, daughters-in-law Debbie, Claire and Karen, grandchildren Rebecca, Conor, Hannah, Tom, Ciáran and Lucy, great-grandchild Jacob, sisters Kay and Nancy, brothers Tom and Michael, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces,nephews, relatiives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (22nd August) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (F45 NX60). Funeral Mass on Thursday (23rd August) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Elphin Day Care Centre.

Daniel Sheridan, Craughwell, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon



Daniel Sheridan, Craughwell, Co. Galway and Green Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. After a short but bravely borne illness Daniel passed away peacefully at his home in Craughwell, Co.Galway surrounded by his loving wife Catherine, son Luke and beloved family. Reposing at Green Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday August 22nd from 12 noon until 5pm, house private thereafter, removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass Celebration Thursday August 23rd at 11am at St. Joseph's Church followed by burial at Ardcarne Graveyard, Carrick Road. Sadly loved and missed by his wife Catherine, son Luke, mother Mary, brother Padraig, sisters, Eithne, Lorraine, Denise, Sarah, Mary, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer Care West.