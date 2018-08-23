Leitrim deaths - Thursday, August 23, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

John Tom Bland of Cullagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Tom Bland of Cullagh, Foxfield, Fenagh. Co. Leitrim Tuesday 21st August, 2018 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely and patiently borne. Predeceased by his brother, Reverend Fr. Jimmy Bland. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sons; James and Dermot, brother; Joe (London), sister-in-law; Eileen, daughter-in-law; Catriona, his 5 grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at his residence today, Thursday from 12 noon to 8pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Foxfield on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.

Paddy McTigue, Tullynaha, Ballinaglera, Co Cavan

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal today, Thursday, to St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Terry McGloin, Mill Road formerly The Anglers Rest, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Terry McGloin, Mill Road formerly The Anglers Rest, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at his late residence today, Thursday 23rd from 2pm to 8pm. Removal of remains on Friday morning to St Aidan's Church for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral. All enquiries to Liam Gilmartin, Funeral Director - 086 2376372.

Margaret Josephine Keegan nee Grant formerly of Gubbs, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill

The death has occurred of Margaret Josephine Keegan nee Grant formerly of Gubbs, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill who passed away on Saturday 18th August, 2018 peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband James and sister Bridget McGovern. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Suzanne and Flora, son; Fred, grandchildren, brother-in-law; Andy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Thursday morning from 10am - 11am with removal to St. Mary's Church Cloone for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Murphy, Mullaghboy, Corrawallen, Co Leitrim/Finglas, Dublin

Mullaghboy, Corrawallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his late brother Anthony. Unexpectedly but peacefully at home. Devoted father of Marc. Loving son of May and the late Peter, cherished brother of Carol, Jackie, Janice, Darren, Miriam and Elaine. Peter will be sadly missed by his family friends and all who knew him. Removal today, Thursday morning to Saint Oliver Plunkett's Church, Rivermount, St Helena’s Drive, Finglas South, arriving at 9.50 for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass, Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium. Enquiries to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors on 01 8140004.

Clare Hughes, nee McAree, Cornhill, Bundoran Road, Ballyshannon

Clare Hughes, nee McAree, Cornhill, Bundoran Road, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Wife of John, formerly of Rossnowlagh, fostered son of Maura McGroarty. Mother of Thomas. Sister of Willie & Joe McAree, Kilmacrennan, Letterkenny, Frank McAree, Laghey, Maureen McGarrigle, Rossnowlagh and Margaret McGarrigle, Ballyshannon. Reposing at her late residence, today, Thursday from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Oncology Unit at the Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

May Fannon, Dernacross, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occured in her 100th year of Mrs May Fannon, Dernacross, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains reposing at the residence of her grandson Paul Fannon, Dernacross today, Thursday from 12 noon until 9pm with house private on the morning of the funeral. Remains will arrive in Saint John the Baptist Church, Toura on Friday for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Daniel Sheridan, Craughwell, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon

Daniel Sheridan, Craughwell, Co. Galway and Green Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. After a short but bravely borne illness Daniel passed away peacefully at his home in Craughwell, Co.Galway surrounded by his loving wife Catherine, son Luke and beloved family. Funeral Mass Celebration today, Thursday August 23rd at 11am at St. Joseph's Church followed by burial at Ardcarne Graveyard, Carrick Road. Sadly loved and missed by his wife Catherine, son Luke, mother Mary, brother Padraig, sisters, Eithne, Lorraine, Denise, Sarah, Mary, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer Care West.

May they all Rest In Peace.