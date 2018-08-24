Leitrim deaths - Friday, August 24, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

John Tom Bland of Cullagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Tom Bland of Cullagh, Foxfield, Fenagh. Co. Leitrim Tuesday 21st August, 2018 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely and patiently borne. Predeceased by his brother, Reverend Fr. Jimmy Bland. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sons; James and Dermot, brother; Joe (London), sister-in-law; Eileen, daughter-in-law; Catriona, his 5 grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday 24th at St. Mary's Church, Foxfield at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.

Paddy McTigue, Tullynaha, Ballinaglera, Co Cavan

Funeral Mass today, Friday at 12 noon in St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Terry McGloin, Mill Road formerly The Anglers Rest, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Terry McGloin, Mill Road formerly The Anglers Rest, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at his late residence today, Thursday 23rd from 2pm to 8pm. Removal of remains on Friday morning to St Aidan's Church for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral. All enquiries to Liam Gilmartin, Funeral Director - 086 2376372.

Clare Hughes, nee McAree, Cornhill, Bundoran Road, Ballyshannon

Clare Hughes, nee McAree, Cornhill, Bundoran Road, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Wife of John, formerly of Rossnowlagh, fostered son of Maura McGroarty. Mother of Thomas. Sister of Willie & Joe McAree, Kilmacrennan, Letterkenny, Frank McAree, Laghey, Maureen McGarrigle, Rossnowlagh and Margaret McGarrigle, Ballyshannon. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Oncology Unit at the Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

May Fannon, Dernacross, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occured in her 100th year of Mrs May Fannon, Dernacross, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will arrive in Saint John the Baptist Church, Toura on Friday for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Phelim Byrne, Lisnagroagh, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Gorey, Wexford / Cliffoney, Sligo



(ex NT) also Mount Alexander, Gorey, Co Wexford & formerly Cliffoney, Co Sligo. Peacefully on August 22nd surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Patty. Deeply regretted by daughter Maeve, sons Martin, Ultan, Diarmaid, Peter & Cyril; daughters in law Tracy, Angela, Rosie, Andrea & Niamh; sister May; sisters in law Anne & Maire; brothers in law Frank, Dan & Bert; grandchildren Conor, Cian, Tabitha, Oscar & Phoebe; nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his former residence, Glenwood, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim from 6-9pm Friday evening, and 2-6pm on Saturday. Removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne arriving at 8pm on Saturday evening. Funeral mass on Sunday at 12noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

John Hynes, Leixlip, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim

Hynes (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Co. Limerick) August 23 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and surrounded by his family, John (Francis), beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Jarlath, Gerard, David, Kevin, Anne and John and a devoted grandfather of Philip, Lukas, Katelyn, Guy and the late Finn. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Alison, Aedemar and Jen, brother David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Friday evening from 6-8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial taking place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Mohill, Co. Leitrim at 4.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Mary O'Loughlin Conway, No.7 St. Colm`s Terrace, Bundoran, Donegal



Reposing at the home of her sister Josephine, No.3, St Colm's Terrace, Bundoran today Friday (24/8) from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday (25/8) morning to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Ninidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

May they all Rest In Peace.