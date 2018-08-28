Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August, 28, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Richie Flynn - Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Richie Flynn, Rowanberry, Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim at Mullingar General Hospital. Recently predeceased by his father Liam. Beloved husband of Trish and devoted father of Liam and Róisín, loving son of Helen and dear brother of Sinéad. He will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues in the IFA and aquaculture industry.

Reposing at his home today, Tuesday, August 28, from 4pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Wednesday, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private at all other times. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.



Monica Tunney (née Connolly), Belleek, Fermanagh

Monica Tunney (Nee Connolly) Scardens Road, Belleek, Co Fermanagh peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken husband Paddy, son Conor, daughters Dearbhla, Niamh, father Pat, brother Leo and predeceased by her mother Mary. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 1pm in Saint Mary's Church, Pettigo followed by Interment in Maghermenagh Cemetery, Belleek. Very deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband, son, daughters, father, brother, mother-in-law, brothers-In-law, sisters-in-law and entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley, Funeral Director.

May they rest in peace.



