Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, August 29, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Gertrude (Trudy) Curran, Derradda, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim & Dublin

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Cáit (Castleblayney), Pauline (U.S.A.), brother Frank (U.S.A.), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday afternoon from 4pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Richie Flynn, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Richie Flynn, Rowanberry, Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim at Mullingar General Hospital. Recently predeceased by his father Liam. Beloved husband of Trish and devoted father of Liam and Róisín, loving son of Helen and dear brother of Sinéad. He will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues in the IFA and aquaculture industry.

Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, today, Wednesday, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private at all other times. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.

Patsy 'Gregory' McGovern, Clarbally, Corlough, Cavan

(Cattle Dealer) Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, following a short illness. 27th August 2018. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his daughters Ann Marie (McTeggart) & Katrina (McGovern) his sons Tony & Patrick and his brother Greg, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephew, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence until 5pm today, Wednesday followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Imelda (Mary) Ward, TLC Nursing home, Maynooth, Kildare / Boyle, Roscommon

Ward, Imelda (Mary), TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Llandudno, North Wales, August 27th 2018, peacefully in her 100th year, at TLC Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Vincent, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 3pm in TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

May they rest in peace.


