Leitrim deaths - Thursday, August 30, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Gertrude (Trudy) Curran, Derradda, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim & Dublin

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Cáit (Castleblayney), Pauline (U.S.A.), brother Frank (U.S.A.), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday afternoon from 4pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Patsy 'Gregory' McGovern, Clarbally, Corlough, Cavan

(Cattle Dealer) Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, following a short illness. 27th August 2018. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his daughters Ann Marie (McTeggart) & Katrina (McGovern) his sons Tony & Patrick and his brother Greg, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephew, grandchildren, relatives and friends. arriving Funeral Mass on Thursday at St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Imelda (Mary) Ward, TLC Nursing home, Maynooth, Kildare / Boyle, Roscommon

Ward, Imelda (Mary), TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Llandudno, North Wales, August 27th 2018, peacefully in her 100th year, at TLC Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Vincent, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 3pm in TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

Robert Quinn, Fenagh, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Robert Quinn, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim passed away peacefully at Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo on Tuesday 28th August 2018. Pre-deceased by his mother Rosanna, grandparents Eugene and Loretta. He will be sadly missed by his aunt Caroline uncle Fred, uncle Dave and aunt Ger, cousins, relatives and friends. The house will open 4-9pm on Thursday, private at other times.Funeral Mass on Friday at 12pm in St Mary’s Church, Foxfield, followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. No flowers and any donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

May they rest in peace.