Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, August 31, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Greg (Gregory) McGovern, Derrynaslieve, Corlough, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Suddenly. Recently predeceased by his brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, son Gregory, daughter in law Nuala, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday, 31 August, from 11.00am to 5.00pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Kane, Longford road, Drumlish, Longford

Peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy & Alex and sister Mary Rose. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Kathleen, sons and daughters, Paraic, Seamus, Kathleen, Michael, Alex, Deidre, Jerome, Carmel, Brean and Mairead, brother Brian, sons-in-law Vinny, Raf, Barry and Paddy, daughters-in-law Caroline, Lucy, Margaret and Rachel, grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal from his residence on Friday evening to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 am followed by burial in Drumlish new cemetery. House is strictly Family only please.

Gertrude (Trudy) Curran, Derradda, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim & Dublin

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Cáit (Castleblayney), Pauline (U.S.A.), brother Frank (U.S.A.), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ward, Imelda (Mary), TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Llandudno, North Wales, August 27th 2018, peacefully in her 100th year, at TLC Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Vincent, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 3pm in TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

Robert Quinn, Fenagh, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Robert Quinn, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim passed away peacefully at Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo on Tuesday 28th August 2018. Pre-deceased by his mother Rosanna, grandparents Eugene and Loretta. He will be sadly missed by his aunt Caroline uncle Fred, uncle Dave and aunt Ger, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12pm in St Mary’s Church, Foxfield, followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. No flowers and any donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

May they rest in peace.



