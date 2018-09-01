Leitrim deaths - Saturday, September 1, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Greg (Gregory) McGovern, Derrynaslieve, Corlough, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Suddenly. Recently predeceased by his brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, son Gregory, daughter in law Nuala, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough today Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Katherine McGee Renville, Oranmore, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon



Renville, Oranmore and The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Marians Fashions, Galway and Boyle. August 30th peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness bourne with courage in the exceptional care of the staff of ICU University Hospital Galway. Predeceased by her loving parents Paddy and Frances,sadly missed by her loving sister Perpetua (Boyle), brothers Padraig (U.S.A.), Edwin (Galway), and Prionsais (Boyle), sister-in-law Miriam, niece Katie, nephew Darragh, uncles, aunts, cousins, and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the family home The Crescent, Boyle on Sunday, September 2, from 2pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery.

Michael Kane, Longford road, Drumlish, Longford

Peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy & Alex and sister Mary Rose. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Kathleen, sons and daughters, Paraic, Seamus, Kathleen, Michael, Alex, Deidre, Jerome, Carmel, Brean and Mairead, brother Brian, sons-in-law Vinny, Raf, Barry and Paddy, daughters-in-law Caroline, Lucy, Margaret and Rachel, grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish today, Saturday morning at 11 am followed by burial in Drumlish new cemetery. House is strictly Family only please.

May they all rest in peace.

