Leitrim deaths - Sunday, September 2, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding area:

Kathleen (Peggy) Sullivan (née McHugh), Fair Lawn, New Jersey and late Toghernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan



Peggy died peacefully at her home on 24th August 2018. Predeceased by her husband Danial. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus and Kevin, daughters in law Maureen and Sharon, grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Caitlin, Michael and Casey, relatives and friends. Removal arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, on Tuesday the 4th September at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leo Patrick (Paddy) Toolan, Cashel, Boyle, Roscommon



Leo Patrick Toolan (Paddy), Cashel, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, died September 1st, 2018, under the loving care of the nurses and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his daughter Margaret Flynn, Ballysodare, Co. Sligo, sons Micheal, Philip and Leo, son in law Stephen, daughter in law Eileen Toolan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brother in law, cousins, relatives, neighbors and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Monday evening 4pm to 6:30pm. Arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers to Drumderrig Patient Comfort Fund c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors.

Katherine McGee Renville, Oranmore, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon

Renville, Oranmore and The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Marians Fashions, Galway and Boyle. August 30th peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness bourne with courage in the exceptional care of the staff of ICU University Hospital Galway. Predeceased by her loving parents Paddy and Frances,sadly missed by her loving sister Perpetua (Boyle), brothers Padraig (U.S.A.), Edwin (Galway), and Prionsais (Boyle), sister-in-law Miriam, niece Katie, nephew Darragh, uncles, aunts, cousins, and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the family home The Crescent, Boyle today, Sunday, September 2, from 2pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.