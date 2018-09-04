Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, September 4, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding area:

Margaret (Peg) Hegarty, Corduff, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

Margaret (Peg) Hegarty, Corduff, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, September 1st 2018, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband James and grandson Tom. Deeply regretted by her sons Owen and Roy, daughters Margo and Debbie, grandchildren Jimmy, Aaron and Andrew, daughters-in-law Josie and Debbie, son-in-law Pat Towey, Margo partner JFK, nephews and niece, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass this Tuesday morning at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Mary (May) Eustace (née Reilly), Esker Lodge and Kildallon, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Glenageary, Dublin

Eustace, Mary (May) nee Reilly (formerly of Haddington Park, Glenageary, Dublin and Kildallon, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan and lately Esker Lodge, Co. Cavan). September 1 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Cavan General Hospital; pre-deceased by Kieran, deeply regretted by her loving sister Philomena Meade (Cavan town), brother James Reilly (Kildallon), brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, other relatives, friends and former neighbours. With warmest thanks to the staff of Esker Lodge and Dr Ese Nzewi for their care. Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 5, at 11am, St Brigid’s Church, Killygarry, Dublin Rd., Cavan followed by cremation at Lakelands Funeral Home & Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Croí.

Kathleen (Peggy) Sullivan (née McHugh), Fair Lawn, New Jersey and late Toghernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan

Peggy died peacefully at her home on 24th August 2018. Predeceased by her husband Danial. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus and Kevin, daughters in law Maureen and Sharon, grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Caitlin, Michael and Casey, relatives and friends. Removal arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, on Tuesday the 4th September at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leo Patrick (Paddy) Toolan, Cashel, Boyle, Roscommon

Leo Patrick Toolan (Paddy), Cashel, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, died September 1st, 2018, under the loving care of the nurses and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his daughter Margaret Flynn, Ballysodare, Co. Sligo, sons Micheal, Philip and Leo, son in law Stephen, daughter in law Eileen Toolan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brother in law, cousins, relatives, neighbors and a wide circle of friends. Mass of Christian burial this Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers to Drumderrig Patient Comfort Fund c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors.

Margaret Cunningham (née Clancy), 199 Moyadd Road, Kilkeel, Down / Leitrim



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Margaret, beloved wife of Brendan, and loving mother of Gerard, Tara, Fergal, Margaret, Sarah,and Jerome, special granny to Eoin, Daniel, Aodhan, Isla, James, Henry, Lisa Marie, Enda, Annie, Molly Rose, Joe, Aeryn and Niamh Margaret. Her remains will leave her late residence, 199 Moyadd Road Kilkeel at 10.30am on Wednesday (5th) for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Colman's Church, Massforth. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren and entire family circle. No flowers. Donations in lieu if desired to Southern Area Hospice c/o any family member. HOUSE PRIVATE.

Jimmy McGoey, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Killargue, Leitrim



Jimmy Mc Goey, Castle Street, Manorhamilton and formerly Annaghboy, Killargue, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, brothers Packie (Killargue), Francie (Meath), Late John (Scotland), sisters Katie (Arus Breffni) & Mary (Ardvarney, Dromahair) Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal to St. Clare's Church, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Sr. Celestine (Veronica) BOYD F.M.S.A Mount Oliver Convent, Dundalk, Louth / Knockcroghery, Roscommon



Late of Knockcroghery, Co. Roscommon Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at St. Francis Nursing Home. Sr. Celestine (Veronica) Boyd, Franciscan Missionary Sisters for Africa will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, Franciscan Sisters, relatives and all who knew her. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in Convent Chapel, followed by burial in Community Cemetery. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Directors T 0429334240.

Eva Cosgrove (née Brady) Drumerdannon, Killeshandra, Cavan / Butlersbridge, Cavan



Eva Cosgrove (née Brady), Drumerdannon, Killeshandra, Co Cavan Sunday, 2nd September 2018. Peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, pre-deceased by her father, Terry and her sister, Martina. Deeply regretted by her loving husband James, daughter Jean, sons John and Michael, mother Ellen, sisters Sheila, Evelyn, Trudy, Ashling and Finola, aunts, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 noon in St Aidan’s Church, Butlersbridge, Private Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Road, Cavan.

House private at all times please. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any family member.

May they all rest in peace.