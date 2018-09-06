Leitrim deaths -Thursday, September 6, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding area:

Margaret (Maggie) Healy (nee Kelly), Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Whitethorn Close, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Healy (nee Kelly), Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Whitethorn Close, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the North West Hospice, Sligo. On the day following the 45th anniversary of her marriage to her beloved late husband Noel and mother of Shane and Enda. Sadly missed by her sisters Bernie, Liz, Marian, Breege, Alice and brother John, daughters-in-law Orla and Denise, grandchildren Fiona, Enya, Una, Sarah and Marianne, nieces, nephews and all her relatives and friends.Funeral Mass at 11am this Thursday morning at St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Sorohan (née Kelleher) Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford / Moyne, Longford

Formerly Cammagh, Moyne. Peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Dan, son Philip and grandson Daniel, sister Margaret Scully, Bornacoola and brother Vincent Kelleher, Main St, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Charlie, daughters Margaret and Helen, grandson Joe, daughter-in-law Mary, niece, nephews, brother-in-law, extended family and friends. Removal thoday Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Peter Dillon, 0857631172.

Michael McGovern, Monragh, Blacklion, Cavan



Michael McGovern formerly of Monragh, Blacklion, Co. Cavan who died in Edgeware, London on the 20th August 2018. Survived by his brother Philip and sisters Philomena and Bridgie as well as nieces, nephews. Michael's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh on Thursday 6th September at 2 pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Michael Mannion, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occured of Michael Mannion, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, at his residence. Remains will repose on Thursday from 10am until 10pm; house private on Friday morning. Remains will arrive in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass on Friday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo c/o any family or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison. Entrance to the Wake will be from the Higginstown Road with exit by Clontyseer and Station Road.

Thomas McCarron, Labane, Ardrahan, Galway / Kinawley, Fermanagh



Thomas McCarron, Labane, Ardrahan, Co. Galway and formerly of Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh and London. Sunday 2nd September 2018. Peacefully. He will be sorely missed by his wife Eileen, children Peter, RIta, Patsy and David, his brother Ronan, sister Peggy, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many other friends and family. Funeral cortege leaving from outside Monahan's Funeral Home Labane, Ardrahan on Friday 7th September at 11.45 am . Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Attracta McManus (née Mc Grath), Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



Attracta Mc Manus née Mc Grath , Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly Rover, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo September 5th 2018 Peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Arus Carolan Community Nursing Home, Mohill. Beloved wife of the late Martin Sadly missed by her loving sons Patrick and James, daughters Sheila, Martina and Julie, sister Julie O’ Hara, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her seven grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

James Clancy, 42 Millbrook, Kinlough, Leitrim / Ballintrillick, Sligo



James Clancy, 42 Millbrook, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lecklasser, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo. Peacefully on Wednesday Sept 5th 2018 at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his late residence, 42 Millbrook, Kinlough on Thursday (Sept 6th) from 3pm to 10pm, and on Friday (Sept 7th) from 2pm to 5pm. House private from 5pm please. Removal on Friday evening from there to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for reception prayers at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Saturday, burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery, Glenade. No flowers please, donations in lieu if so desired to Benbulben COPD or Muscular Dystrophy Ireland c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors.

May they all rest in peace.