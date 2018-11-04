Leitrim deaths - Sunday, November 4, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Joe McDermott, Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Roscommon

(Peacefully) at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe. Deeply mourned by his loving family his sister Maura, brother Seán, nieces Sylvia and Joy, nephews Tiko, John and Noel, his grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Joe will repose in his home on Monday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Asicus' Church, Frenchpark arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with the funeral proceeding to Kilnamanagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund at Portiuncula Hospital c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Maureen Bishop (née Mannion), Formerly of Kings Heath, Birmingham and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon



(Peacefully), in gentle care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Sean and much loved mother to Kevin, Angela, Eamonn and Helen. She will be very sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Claire, Sean, Elise, Niamh, Orla, Iain, Niall and Jack, brothers Jim, Pat and Frank, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the home of her daughter Helen Raftery, Hyde Court, Roscommon today, Sunday, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass and burial will take place at a later date in Birmingham.

Austin McManus, Derryheelan, Drumlish, Longford

Austin McManus, formerly of Derryheelan, Drumlish, Co. Longford and London, England. Peacefully after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his wife June, brothers and sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Glennons Funeral Home, Longford this Monday evening from 5.30 pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial in local cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.