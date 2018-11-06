Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, November 6, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Ursula Doran O'Reilly (née Nathan) Glennan Beg, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Co Dublin



Peacefully at her home. Deeply regretted by her husband Declan, children Ciarán and Shónagh, grandchildren Síog, Nathan and Déaglán, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan on Wednesday, 7 November, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Thomas Gilmartin, Druminafinnila, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred suddenly of Thomas Gilmartin, No. 12 Druminafinnila, Ballinaglera, and formerly of Sranagarvana, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday from 2pm until 5pm. Removal arriving at 8pm at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery, Ballinaglera.

Charlie McCartin, Keelrin, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Marian; sadly missed by his wife, sons Karl & Dermot, daughter Majella, daughter-in-law Lisa, brother Tommy, sister Bridget, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, from 12 noon until 3pm. House private at all other times please. Removal this evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumreilly at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please note one way system in operation fallow signs from Newtowngore Village.

Robert Thomson, Corglancy, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Died at North West Hospice, Sligo on Friday, November 2nd 2018. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo. Committal at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday November 16 at 2pm.

Mary McMahon, Drumrowey, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Mary McMahon, Drumrowey, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim and formerly New York. Sister of Nancy O'Dasso, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon. Removal on today, Tuesday morning, to St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 10.50am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

John Maguire, Monragh Lower, Blacklion, Co Cavan

The death has occurred peacefully of John Maguire, Monragh Lower, Blacklion, Co. Cavan at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at Lakeland Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by service and cremation at 12 noon.

Joe McDermott, Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Roscommon

(Peacefully) at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe. Deeply mourned by his loving family his sister Maura, brother Seán, nieces Sylvia and Joy, nephews Tiko, John and Noel, his grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Tuesday, to St. Asicus' Church, Frenchpark arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with the funeral proceeding to Kilnamanagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund at Portiuncula Hospital c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Austin McManus, Derryheelan, Drumlish, Longford

Austin McManus, formerly of Derryheelan, Drumlish, Co. Longford and London, England. Peacefully after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his wife June, brothers and sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish today, Tuesday at 12 noon with burial in local cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.